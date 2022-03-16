Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $28.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.02. 28,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $588.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

