Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.76. 1,328,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

