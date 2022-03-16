Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 32.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $29.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
