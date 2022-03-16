Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

