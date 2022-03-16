Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TKNO stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $30.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKNO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
