Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $7.54. Youdao shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 7,441 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 953.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.