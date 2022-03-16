Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.45. Tuya shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 22,176 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.