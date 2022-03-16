DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.80, but opened at 2.48. DiDi Global shares last traded at 2.65, with a volume of 2,858,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The firm had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

