International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.29

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 3108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 178,404 shares of company stock worth $3,110,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

