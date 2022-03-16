Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Decreases By 23.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

