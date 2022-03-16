Head-To-Head Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Salon Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.83 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.26%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About SurgePays (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Salon Media Group (Get Rating)

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. The firm content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. The company was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

