Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Jabil stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 21,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.