IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.
NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,809. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.
In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About IMARA (Get Rating)
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
