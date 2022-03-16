IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,809. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

