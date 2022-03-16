Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 382,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,328,584. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.