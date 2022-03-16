UBS Group Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.74 ($72.24).

ETR FME traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.94 ($64.77). 678,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.13. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($78.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

