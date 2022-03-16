Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Albany International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.