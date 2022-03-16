Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,330. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last 90 days. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

