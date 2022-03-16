F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FXLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

