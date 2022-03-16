Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,181,811 shares of company stock worth $17,640,967 and sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

