Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 23,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
