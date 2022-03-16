Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 23,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

