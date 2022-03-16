Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 17,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stratasys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

