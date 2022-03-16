TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMST. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

