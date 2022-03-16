Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Declines By 32.1%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 342,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $26,764,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.