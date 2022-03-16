Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

