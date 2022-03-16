Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
