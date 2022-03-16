Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.