Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

