Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM):

3/7/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/20/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,232. The company has a market capitalization of $480.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

