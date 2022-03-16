Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM):
- 3/7/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/29/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 1/20/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company's product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. "
NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,232. The company has a market capitalization of $480.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
