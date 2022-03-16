Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Thryv has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.