UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €29.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a one year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

