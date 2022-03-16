E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.80 ($10.77) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price target on E.On in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($11.92). The company had a trading volume of 8,048,445 shares. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.81 and its 200 day moving average is €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

