Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($175.82) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.44 ($200.48).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €151.90 ($166.92). 130,368 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($127.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €161.80.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

