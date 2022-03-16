Global Holdings Ltd Dd Sells 10,500,000 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

