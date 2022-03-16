TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,047. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

