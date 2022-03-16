Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $439.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

