Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,500 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

