Guardian Investment Management Has $2.64 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

