The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTIL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,769. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 44.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 104.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

