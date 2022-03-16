Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGTX. lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.