Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 15,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

