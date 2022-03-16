Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,215. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braskem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

