Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $89.00

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $61.74. 6,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

