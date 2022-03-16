Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $89.00

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $61.74. 6,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.