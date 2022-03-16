Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,355. The company has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.