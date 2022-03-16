Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Biotricity were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotricity alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTCY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biotricity in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of BTCY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Biotricity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Biotricity (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.