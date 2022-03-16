Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after buying an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,531,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.