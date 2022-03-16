Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,995,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

