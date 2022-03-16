VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Shares of VRME stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

