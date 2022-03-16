DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.