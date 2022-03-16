DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.
DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.
DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
