aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.