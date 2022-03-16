America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.68

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.68 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 1281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $580.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.