America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.68

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.68 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 1281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $580.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.